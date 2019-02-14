A conditional use permit for a cellphone tower was approved Monday night by the Union board of aldermen.
Despite opposition from a neighbor, the board voted 7-1 to allow the construction of a tower at 201 Franklin Ave. Alderman Jim Albrecht was the lone dissenter.
Spruce King Properties requested the permit to allow AT&T Mobility to construct a 155-foot monopole to improve wireless coverage. The request was supported by the city’s planning and zoning commission in January.
The plan board added several conditions to the permit. The conditions were based on a previously approved tower. The goal is to keep the towers consistent.
Mike Douchant, speaking on behalf of AT&T Mobility, said they are more than happy to comply with the conditions, but he is concerned about the landscaping components.
The plan board suggested the area be landscaped to comply with a landscape plan. Douchant said since the property was bordered by industrial districts on three sides, he wasn’t sure what was needed.
He said the developers would be happy to put up a slatted fence on the one side that faces a residential area, but isn’t sure what plants would be needed.
Resident Jennifer Joyce spoke out against the pole. She said she’s worried about her property values by owning property so close to the tower.
Joyce also was concerned about the location. She said the area is low lying and doesn’t make sense for a tower, adding it would be an eyesore.
Joyce told the board she feels there has to be a site better suited for the tower.
Douchant said the location was chosen for several reasons. One, the property is in an industrial district where the city has said towers are allowed. The other has to do with improving coverage.
He said cellphones work on line-of-sight towers organized in a triangle. In order to improve coverage, he said the area fit in the triangle plan.
“With towers anymore it’s all about location, location location,” he said. “The general rule of thumb is to get as close to the middle of an existing triangle.”
Joyce asked aldermen to reject the proposal. City Administrator Russell Rost pointed out a tower is an accepted use in the district with a CUP.
“The only thing you can do is provide conditions,” he said.
Aldermen opted to address the landscaping issue by changing the wording of the condition. Instead of requiring a landscaping plan, the tower would instead have to comply with the city’s ordinance on landscaping.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the city’s ordinance provides a variety of options for landscaping, including a fence. The landscaping is just a barrier, he said.
With the revised landscaping condition, aldermen approved the permit.
Conditions
The conditions on the permit are based on the last monopole that was approved in Jan. 27, 2014, at 1841 Denmark Road.
At the time, aldermen approved 10 conditions on the permit. Commission members agreed to place those conditions on the new request.
The conditions included limiting the testing of the tower’s generator to only occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Another condition required the tower to be painted blue/gray coloring.
If the tower is abandoned, it has to be removed at the owner’s expense. A bond or letter of credit is to be on file with the city clerk. The amount should cover the cost of a demolition bid and should be updated every five years.
The city also is requiring a fence around the tower. It must be at least 6 feet high with an “anti-climbing” device and have a locked gate.
Other conditions relate to lighting, setbacks and other uses.