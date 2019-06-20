Not including the city hall project, the city of Union’s 2019-20 budget is balanced.
Aldermen adopted the budget at their June 10 meeting. The city will operate in the red for the fiscal year in order to pay for the construction of the new city hall.
According to the spending plan, the city is taking $2 million out of the general fund and $1 million out of the water/wastewater cash balances to pay for the new city hall. As a result, the two funds don’t balance.
The projected cost of the new city hall is $4.5 million. Union City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is planning on $1.5 million in certificates of participation to cover the remainder of the project.
The certificates will start in 2020 and will be reflected in the 2020-21 budget.
Budget Breakdown
The city is projecting revenues of $9.8 million in the general fund. Of that, more than $6 million comes from taxes.
On the expense side of the ledger, the city is projecting to spend $11.3 million.
The largest expense is related to personnel. In total, the city is slated to pay more than $4.6 million on personnel services.
Aldermen approved a raise for every employee except for commissioned police officers. Those officers will get a raise in January when Prop P funds come in from Franklin County. Prop P is a half-cent sales tax that allocates a portion of the funds collected to police departments in the county. The money is intended to increase salaries.
Park Fund
The city’s park fund rarely balances without transfers from the general fund.
To make the park fund balance, aldermen approved 10 cuts that would chop $479,240 out of the spending plan.
Under the cuts, the police department would see cuts totaling $92,240. The bulk of that comes from purchasing one police vehicle instead of three.
A $10,240 cut eliminated a training program favored by former Chief Norm Brune. When Brune retired, he suggested the training be cut from the budget.
The budget also removed a dump truck purchase, $138,500, and cuts $117,000 out of the road maintenance budget.
The salary for a proposed building inspector has been cut from the engineering department. The position would have cost $68,000 including salary, a vehicle and equipment.
For the parks department, a pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park that would have cost $25,000 was removed from the spending plan. Cutting an overlay planned at Clark-Vitt trail will save an additional $18,000.
Projects
In addition to the city hall work, the budget includes a number of proposed projects.
The street department has a total budget of $2,351,816. Included in that is funds for the Christina Avenue, Memorial Parkway and Birch Creek bridge projects as well as a Springfield Avenue project.
Aldermen recently approved a deal with a KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, to replace the Christina and Memorial street bridges this summer. Funds will be spent out of the 2018-19 budget but the bulk of the cost will come from the 2019-20 budget.
The bridges are all grant projects meaning the city will not pay 100 percent of the total costs.
The street department also is seeking $310,704 for two new trucks, a new tractor loader and other equipment. The city also is planning to purchase new Christmas decorations. The plan is to purchase 41 snowflakes similar to those hung up last year.
The street department has $423,00 for various road maintenance projects. The city also intended to chip and seal roads once again.
The budget also includes a plan to convert one of the lobby bathrooms at the police station into a storage room for electronic equipment. The remaining bathroom would become unisex.
The water department is expected to spend a total of $1.7 million. The biggest line item is $155,000 for a building addition at 715 Clearview Road.
The sewer fund has expenses of $2.4 million according to the budget. The city is planning on spending money for new gravity sewer lines.