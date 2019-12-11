The city of Union may once again ask voters to approve a use tax.
Finance Director Heather Keith told aldermen at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting she’d like to see the city try and get a use tax on the ballot for the April 2020 election.
The measure was most recently on the ballot in 2018. Called Proposition 1, the measure failed 789-621.
A use tax is intended to help capture revenue for out-of-state sales, including online purchases from out of state vendors and automobiles purchased outside of Missouri.
The use tax is applied to the same type of products subject to traditional sales tax, the Missouri Municipal League (MML) said.
Keith said when the measure was considered in 2018, the city was missing out on collecting a small amount of money. The proposition would have allowed the city to collect extra revenue.
According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Revenue before the 2018, the city “missed” collecting about $49,000 in 2016 and $52,000 in 2017.
After running the numbers again, Keith said it looks like the tax could collect $100,000. With the increase, she asked the board to consider putting the tax on the ballot for April.
Aldermen questioned how to get the measure passed after residents defeated it just two years prior. In 2018, Union City Administrator Russell Rost said the issue was hard to understand and that may have led to its defeat.
Rost said the city tried to do its best to explain the issue — it sent out information to its water customers, for example. At the end of the day, he said it seemed like people thought it was an additional tax.
Alderman Dennis Soetebier said he was in favor of the use tax in 2018, but when he went to vote the ballot language made it sound like something he should oppose.
“I knew what we were talking about, but when I saw it on the ballot, it was unattractive to me,” he said.
Keith said the Missouri Municipal League offers tips on how to inform voters. She said the city also could check with municipalities who were successful getting the use tax approved and see what strategies were used.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the city could delay publication of its newsletter to include information about the use tax.
Before signing off on putting it on the ballot, Alderman Paul Arand said he’d like to see specific information on how this time could be different. The board will resume discussion of the topic in January and would still have enough time to place the request on the ballot before the April election.
State statute requires that cities and counties pass a referendum before a use tax can be collected.
If approved, the city said the additional revenue could help fund things like new patrol vehicles, sidewalks, street maintenance, water and sewer improvements.
When the measure was defeated in 2018, Rost said the city might ask voters to reconsider down the road. Because the funds would be used to help pay for city services, he said there may come a time when those services could take a hit.
Rost said if the sales tax revenue already collected by the city starts to decline, services paid for the city naturally would decline as well. He said there might not be sufficient funds for things like prompt pothole repairs.
The use tax would allow the city to generate some more revenue to handle a slight decline in sales tax collection.