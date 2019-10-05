Union High School is gearing up for Homecoming.
The 2019 fall event is set for Friday, Oct. 11, when the Wildcats football team takes on Owensville. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime of the game.
Homecoming festivities actually will start Sunday with another football game. The annual powder puff football game between the junior and senior classes is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.
The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 to 11 p.m.
Parade Info
The Homecoming theme this year is A Night in Hollywood.
The annual parade is set for Friday, Oct 11. It is expect to begin at 12:20 p.m. near Clark-Vitt Elementary.
The parade line up begins at 11:45 a.m. at the corner of West End and JayCee Drive where the Franklin County Fair entrance gate is located.
This year the staging area will be in a different spot because of the construction on the Memorial Parkway bridge.
The staging area will be on Park Drive between West End Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Parade floats are being told to not arrive early.
The only vehicles allowed in the staging area will be those in the parade. The pool parking lot will be the meeting area after the parade for pick up.
Parade Route
From the staging area on JayCee Drive vehicles will turn left on Memorial Drive, turn left on Clark Street, turn left on West End Drive, turn right on Delmar Avenue, turn left on State Street, turn right on Washington Avenue, turn left on Springfield Avenue and finally turn left on Oak Street.
The parade will end just past the courthouse near the intersection of Oak and Cherry streets.