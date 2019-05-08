Union High School has multiple activities as the 2018-19 school year winds down.
The Baccalaureate Ceremony will be Sunday, May 12, at 6 p.m. in the UHS Fine Arts Center.
The following day, the morning awards program for juniors and seniors will be held. The event is Monday, May 13, from 9:20 to 10:40 a.m. in the main gym.
Scholarship night will be presented Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the UHS Fine Arts Center.
Graduation will close out the week. Graduation is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the main gym.
Following the ceremony, Project Graduation will be at the Renaud Spirit Center in O’Fallon. Buses will leave promptly at 9 p.m.