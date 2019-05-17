The Union High School class of 2019 students are officially graduates.
Thursday night the school hosted its annual commencement ceremony in the packed UHS gym. A total of 195 graduates earned diplomas.
Dr. Virgil Weideman, board of education president, Principal Amy Kain, and Assistant Principals Josh Hall and Markie Lampkin presented diplomas to the graduates.
Summa cum laude students in the Class of 2019 were Makayla Bevfoden, Breanna Ewald, Sydney Gerdel, Trevor Kelly, Ella Keltner, Dustin Kohler, Addison Kriete, Sarena Monroe, Abigail Phillips, Courtney Redhage;
Abigail Salenuic, Lily Scanlon, Taylor Seely, William Strubberg, Olivia Struttmann, Braden Watson, Drew Willingham, Jackson Woodside-Miller and Blaire Wright.
To earn summa cum laude students had to have a cumulative GPA of 4.2 or higher.
Kylie Cudney, Olivia Daehnke, Lucas Dowil, Lindsey Feth, Veronica Graham, Abigail Movila, Sara Ockleston, Briana Sherwoood and Laura Smesnoi earned magna cum laude honors. The students had a GPA between 4.0 and 4.19.
Cum laude students who maintained a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 also were recognized. The cum laude students were Kyle Bales, Meghan Bergner, Kaylee Bunch, Alexis Cermak, Isaac Corum, Kale Crawford, Adelaid Davis, Jacob DeJack, Amanda Downing, Justin Gebert;
Rosy Hayden, Brandon Just, Kiley Kruel, Eric Livengood, Jacob Mittendorf, Tyler Moore, Katelynn Nieder, Kayla O’Hara, Brianna Shirley, Heather Smallwood, Jacob Towell, Nathan Voss, Emily Webb and Hannah Wootan.
Bright flight students in the Class of 2019 were Ella Keltner, Olivia Struttmann and Braden Watson.
The senior class officers were Blair Wright, president; Olivia Struttmann, vice president, Kylie Cudney, secretary; and Sophia Miner, treasurer.
Several students were recognized for perfect attendance: Maveric Ehlers, three years; Kyle Bales, Jacob DeJack, Breanna Ewald, Jacob Harshaw, Kaleb Walbrecht and Derek Wildt, two years;
Lucas Dowil, Daren Friedman, Bethanie Gibson, Veronica Graham, Dustin Kohler, Brianna McCormack, Nicholas Stahlman, William Strubberg and Jacob Towell, one year.
The ceremony opened with the playing of the national anthem by the UHS band. The chamber choir followed with the singing of the school song.
Kain then welcomed the crowd and led the moment of remembrance.
The students were honored and eventually walked across the stage to become graduates.