The Union Parks and Recreation Department recently closed two park attractions due to damage.
According to Angela Sullivan, parks director, the splash park at Veterans Memorial Park and the K-9-N-Kiddos Park both had been shut down, but have since reopened.
Both closures occurred over the July 20-21 weekend.
The most significant damage was seen at the splash park. Sullivan said a pipe broke and a pump failed.
The cause of the issue was determined to be confetti. Sullivan said thick pieces were found at the park.
When city crews investigated the problem, they discovered a filter at the park was totally blocked by confetti.
Sullivan said the confetti completely lined the filters which prevented them from working properly. This caused the pipes to overheat and break and led to a pump failing.
The mechanical issue forced the park to close all day Sunday, July 21, and Monday, July 22. Sullivan said because the issue was discovered on a Sunday, it was hard to get it fixed quickly.
Once Monday came, crews were able to get the parts needed and fix the problems.
“Luckily the city crews are very good at what they do,” she said.
The park reopened Tuesday.
Sullivan said the confetti was from a party held at the park. She said splash park rules prohibit parties during normal hours.
The park is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Sullivan said the park and the pavilion are available to rent before the park opens and after it closes.
Sullivan noted any party should take place outside the splash park area.
“It’s meant to be an area where kids can go and play and have fun,” she said.
The filters need to be clean for the splash park to work so no items should be brought into the area, she said. That means toys, trash, balloons or anything that could clog a filter.
“If an individual would not want confetti, glitter, cake icing smeared on concrete, popped balloon remnants in their home, then it should not be brought to the splash park,” Sullivan said.
To prevent further issues, Sullivan said she’s looking into updating the signs at the park to better inform people not to bring things into the fenced-in park.
K-9-N-Kiddos
The dog park wasn’t closed for as long but a closure was necessary to clean up damage to a tree.
Sullivan said over the weekend someone started a fire in a tree in the large dog area of the park. The large tree had an open area down by the roots and someone appeared to have started a “bonfire,” she said.
The fire forced the parks department to close the park Monday, but the city was able to reopen on Tuesday.
Sullivan said the tree was checked to make sure everything was OK and healthy. Once it passed the tests and stopped smoldering, the park was cleared to reopen.
Sullivan said parks crews will continue to monitor the tree during regular checks.