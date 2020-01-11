Two new candidates have filed to serve on the Union board of aldermen, but still no one has signed up to represent Ward 4.
This week Barbara E. Laberer and Paul Arand filed for the April 7 municipal election. Arand, the incumbent, is the first candidate to file for the Ward 3 seat.
Laberer will challenge incumbent Bill Isgriggs for the Ward 2 spot on the board. Isgriggs filed to retain his seat on the opening day of filing.
The ward two race gives the city two competitive races. Earlier in the filing period Robert Schmuke and Don Convington both signed up to represent Ward 2.
The final day for filing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Ward 4 incumbent Vicki Jo Hooper is the lone seat holder who hasn’t filed. She was appointed to the board in the summer of 2019 to fill out the term of David Pope after he moved out of the ward.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.
Any interested candidates should file with the city clerk at city hall. City hall is located at 500 E. Locust St.
Filing can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.
According to city code, an alderman must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election. All aldermen must be a U.S. citizen and a Union resident for at least one year prior to the election.
Board of Education
Filing for the Union R-XI Board of Education resumed Monday.
The filing window was paused while the district was on winter break.
Four candidates have filed for the three open seats on the board so far. Incumbents Virgil L. Weideman, Amy K. Hall and Aaron P. Bockhorst all have signed up to stay on the board.
Newcomer Richard A. Morrow also filed meaning that for the first time since 2017, there will be a race for the Union R-XI Board of Education.
The last two board of education elections have been noncompetitive with two candidates filing for two open seats.
In the last competitive election, in 2017, Weideman, Hall and Bockhorst defeated Keith Ragsdale and Donald Schuttenberg to win the three open spots on the board.
School board members serve three-year terms. Filing remains open until Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Filing can be done at the district office at 21 Progress Parkway. Regular filing can be done during normal business hours. The administrative office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Filing will not occur if the office is closed for inclement weather. On the final day of filing, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
School board candidates must be at least 24 years of age; a citizen of the U.S.; a resident taxpayer of the Union R-XI School District; and have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election or appointment date.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on place of residence. They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or admitted guilt to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Newly elected members are required by law to successfully complete 18.5 hours of orientation and training requirements within one year of the date of the election.