Within the past year two Union Parks and Recreation Department employees were certified as Aquatic Facility Operators (AFO) by the National Certification Board (NCB) and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
Scott Piontek, park maintenance supervisor, and Aaron Gerding, park maintenance specialist, recently earned the certification.
To become AFO-certified, individuals must pass a nationally-administered examination. The exam tests knowledge in mechanical concepts involved in the functioning of a swimming pool.
The test makes sure the applicant has familiarity with all systems, equipment and peripherals that are required to contain, circulate and filter, and heat and treat swimming pool water. Applicants also must have the ability to perform preventative maintenance and basic repairs, show competence in all areas of water chemistry pertaining to pools and knowledge of risk management practices.
The AFO examination is administered by NRPA, the Aquatic Facility Operator Certification Committee (AFOC) and the NCB. AFO Certifications are valid for a period of five years.
These certifications will benefit both the city and the citizens that utilize the aquatic facilities, by providing knowledge and initializing preventative maintenance. UPRD is already preparing for the 2020 summer at Splash-N-Swimplex and the Splash Park.