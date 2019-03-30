Two candidates are in the running for a seat on the Union Board of Aldermen representing Ward 1.
Incumbent Jim Albrecht is running for another term on the board. He will be competing against Brian Pickard in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Albrecht, 79, has had two stints on the board. He served from 1989-1994 and returned to the board in 2009.
Pickard, 47, has not held elected office in the city. This is his first race.
The city hall project prompted Albrecht to decide to run again. He said with the project moving forward, he wanted to serve on the board to make sure it is done right.
“I’d like to see city hall come in under budget and on time,” he said.
Pickard said he has thought about running for years. He was the final candidate to file.
“I was stewing on it for a while,” he said. “I had a couple of people tell me I needed to do it. A lot of people knew I was thinking about it, they said ‘You just need to go do it.’”
Pickard wants to serve on the board to help his community, he said. He’s lived in Union since he was in the fifth grade and said he feels a sense of civic pride and wants to get involved.
“Obviously I’d like to see it progress and have more businesses come to town,” he said. “That’s what drives the whole city. I’d like to see that happen.”
As a current alderman, Albrecht said he thinks the existing group has a good mix of backgrounds and knowledge. He said he thinks his background and experience fit in nicely with the other members.
“It’s a really good board,” he said. “It’s very well rounded right now.”
Albrecht and Pickard both highlighted the ongoing traffic problem at Highway 47 and Highway 50 as something that needs to be addressed.
“I’d like to see Highway 47 fixed,” Pickard said. “If you go through there at 5 p.m., that’s probably the worst traffic area around.”
Said Albrecht, “The biggest problem facing Union is probably transportation and growth. There has been excellent growth, but I’m not sure the transportation system has kept up with it.”
Pickard said he’s not coming in with any agenda. He just wants the city to prosper.
“I’m levelheaded,” he said. “I’ve been a lifelong city resident and I just want to see the city keep doing well.”
Voters have supported Albrecht in the past. If elected, he said he will continue to serve in the same way.
“I have voted ‘No’ in the past for things that have come up that I have had doubts about being in the best of the city’s interest,” Albrecht said. “I’m not afraid to vote ‘No.’ ”