The race for Ward 2 aldermen pits a former aldermen against a current board member.
Incumbent Robert “Bob” Marquart is facing off against Terry Copeland in the April 2 municipal election.
Despite being the incumbent, this is Marquart’s first election. He was appointed to the board last summer after Vicki Jo Hooper moved out of Ward 2.
Copeland is a former alderman and city collector. He last served on the board in 2007.
Marquart, 52, said he decided to enter the race to help his community.
“They asked me to sit and I guess I was just trying to do my civic duty as a lifelong resident,” he said. “Once I got on — you’re just trying to make Union a better place and do your part.”
Copeland, 69, said he’s eager to return to the board to be involved again with the city.
“I want to be there to voice my opinion and speak up if I think what they’re doing is wrong,” he said.
Copeland said the biggest problem facing the city is related to the infrastructure. He said with the new city hall project, he wants to be sure enough money is around to keep services up.
“I’m really about the infrastructure and if it’s going to suffer,” he said. “We only have so much in the budget and that kind of money on a new city hall, which I don’t think we need, you’re going to have to draw money from somewhere else I would think.”
For Ward 2, Copeland said he’d like to see something done with Ko Ko Beach Road. He said it needs improvements like curb and gutter and sidewalks.
As far as problems with the city, Marquart pointed to the traffic at Highway 47 and Highway 50.
“The traffic in Union, Highway 50 and 47 is awful,” he said. “If you try and drive from Washington to Union from 3 to 5 p.m. you’re backed up. This intersection is a major issue.”
On the positive side of things, Marquart, who is the CEO at Heritage Community Bank, said he thinks the city is in good shape financially.
“I think Union is actually sitting pretty good,” he said. “When you look at their bonds and debt and things like that, we’re not in as bad of shape as a lot of other towns around us. We’re sitting in a fairly good financial position.”
If elected, Marquart said he’d like to see the city of Union continue to grow.
“I want to help bring us some more industry and some more jobs,” he said. “Every politician says that, but it’s important. The more we can grow, the more we can get some of these businesses to come in, the better off we’re going to be.”
Marquart said as a lifelong Union resident, he wants the city to succeed.
“I just want the town to prosper,” he said.
Copeland said if elected he will do what he did during his last time on the board — ccontinue to be an advocate and speak out for residents.
“I enjoy helping people,” he said.