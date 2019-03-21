Two city of Union bridge projects could become one — at least for bidding purposes.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the city may combine the bidding for Christina Avenue and Memorial Parkway bridge projects.
The idea would be to have the same contractor work on the projects. Zimmermann said the idea is just a possibility, but it’s being discussed around city hall.
Zimmermann said Finance Director Heather Keith and City Administrator Russell Rost back the plan, but the city has to convince the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“MoDOT wants us to do it, but I don’t want to do it and create another cycle of reviews because that costs us money,” he said. “I want them to assure that this will be a streamlined review so we can get them both out quickly.”
The two projects originally had different time lines, but in recent months the schedules have started to combine.
For the Christina Avenue span, a contract was supposed to be awarded months ago and work was scheduled to start this month. Those plans hit a snag in December.
The project went out to bid, but aldermen rejected the proposal for being well over the budgeted amount. At the time, Zimmermann said he had hoped to rebid in January to keep the work on the same schedule.
That didn’t happen and the city has yet to start advertising for new bidders.
“Right now it’s looking like I’m not going to get Christina started until early May,” he said. “Every day we don’t advertise, it just goes furthers and further out.”
The flip side is the Memorial bridge project. Originally scheduled for early 2020, Zimmermann told aldermen in February that work could begin much sooner.
Zimmermann said the Memorial bridge could start after the Franklin County Fair in June. He said it could be possible to bid out in the fall and start work in late 2019.
If the projects were packaged together, the city would advertise as soon as possible. At that point, work on the Memorial bridge wouldn’t start until after the Fair and likely after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The city is trying to do as much of the work as possible over the summer to avoid impacting the school district.
Bridge Background
Both projects are being paid for with federal funds. The bridge replacements are included in the regional Transportation Improvement Plan to receive Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds that were approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW).
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 fiscal year budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge is estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge is budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 fiscal year budget.
The Christina project includes the “complete removal and replacement of the bridge” over Flat Creek. The new alignment is intended to help with traffic.
The project also includes sidewalk improvements.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.