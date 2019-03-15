Two people were arrested at the Union Taco Bell for drug possession.
Union police were called to Taco Bell just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, to check out a report of a person having seizures in the parking lot. Police located drugs and drug paraphernalia on the center console inside a vehicle.
Two people, a 43-year-old St. Clair man and a 43-year-old Rolla woman, were arrested.
Police said the two were released pending a warrant application for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chronic DWI
A Beaufort man was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony DWI.
James Lucas, 50, was cited for being a chronic offender. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for failure to comply with ignition interlock requirements. Union police were called to Hambro Avenue and Oak Street Monday, March 11, at 6:16 p.m. to investigate a man passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Police said during the investigation, Lucas was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Police said he refused to provide a breath sample and a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample.
Stolen Vehicle
An Owensville man was arrested by Union police for driving a suspected stolen vehicle.
Union police located a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen from Washington. The vehicle was stopped at the Union QuikTrip.
Officers detained three subjects in the vehicle. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Owensville, was found to have a revoked driving license.
Police said the two passengers were unaware the vehicle had been stolen and they were released. The driver was taken into custody.
Police are seeking charges for tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked.
Property Damage
Two juveniles were investigated for property damage.
Union police said spray-painted graffiti was located in the Woodland Oaks subdivision on several buildings. Police identified two juveniles, ages 11 and 12.
The case was forwarded to the Franklin County Juvenile Division.