Trout catch and release season at the Union City Lake is over.
Starting Feb. 1, anglers can now keep any trout provided all guidelines have been met.
Union City Lake has specific regulations for species with daily limits and length limits.
For largemouth bass, the daily limit is two. Each fish must have a minimum length of 18 inches.
The daily limit for catfish is four. There is no length limit on the catfish.
From now until Oct. 31, anglers can catch up to four trout daily. There is no length limit on the trout.
All other fish have a daily limit, statewide, of up to 10 in the aggregate. There is no length limit.
A maximum of three poles per person may be used at the lake until Oct. 31. There is no restrictions on bait.
Anglers must stop fishing for all species after having four trout in possession.
The lake allows only pole and line fishing. No live bait may be taken.
Frogs may be taken during the statewide season by hand, handnet, gig, or hook and line.
All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a permit. All anglers must have a trout permit to possess trout.
The Missouri Hunting and Fishing Guidelines for additional rules and regulation are at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.
The parks department also wants to remind the public to not be on the ice if the lake is frozen.