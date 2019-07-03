The Union Police Department will once again be directing traffic following the city’s fireworks display.
Fireworks are set for Wednesday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Park (VMP).
Police will be directing traffic to help get people out of the park quickly and safely.
Union police said traffic flow on Progress Parkway will be limited after the fireworks display.
Cars using the north exit at VMP will only be allowed to head north toward Highway 50. The north exit is the one closest to Highway 50 and doesn’t have the electronic sign.
Traffic leaving from the southern exit of the park will only be able to make a left turn and head south on Progress Parkway toward Prairie Dell Road.
Police said all northbound traffic on Progress Parkway from Prairie Dell Road will not be permitted past Corporate Drive toward VMP. Instead this traffic will be diverted back onto Mel Goers Drive.
The traffic light at Highway 50 and Progress will be placed on a flash pattern while people are leaving the display. Union police officers at the intersection will direct traffic.
Police said drivers should expect slow moving and congested traffic conditions.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at around 9:30 p.m. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the Garden Party Band is set to play until 10:30 p.m. at the park.