Three candidates are facing off to be the next mayor of the city of Union.
Incumbent Mike Livengood, who has been mayor for the last 12 years, is being challenged by Lucas Johnson and Rod Tappe in the April 2 municipal election.
All three are lifelong Union residents and Union High School graduates.
Livengood, 66, said he was considering not running again. After he retired and closed Livengood’s Transmissions in 2017 he found he had more time to do the job. He decided to run again.
“I’m so proud of the way Union has grown,” he said. “I’ve got such an excellent staff of just great people to work with and we’ve accomplished a lot. I can’t take all the credit for it — they’re the big part of it. I pride myself on letting them do their jobs. If there’s an issue that comes up, then we deal with it.”
Retirement also is what brought Tappe into the race. After retiring from the Union Police Department after 30 years, Tappe, 54, thought it was time to get involved and his schedule finally let him.
“It’s been on my bucket list,” Tappe said. “It was time. I’ve been out from the city for three years. I’m young enough to be active and go around and do things instead of waiting until I’m older and can’t get around.”
Johnson, 33, is the youngest candidate for mayor. The financial adviser and small-business owner said he’s running to change how things are done.
“The current mayor has been in charge for 12 years,” Johnson said. “I think nothing has really changed for the past 12 years. I believe that I am the best advocate and agent for change.”
Reasons for Running
Tappe said one of the reasons he’s running is to connect with the younger generation. A former school resource officer and youth sports coach, he hopes to get younger people involved with the city.
“One of my biggest goals is to try and get the youth interested in community service so that we have a revolving door through aldermen and mayor,” Tappe said. “I just want to try and get kids interested into putting into the community what they get out of it.”
Johnson agrees with Tappe about connecting with younger voices. He said he’s hopeful he could bring in some new faces to serve on boards and commissions to grow the next generation of Union leaders.
Livengood said he wants to see Union continue to progress forward. He said his record for the past 12 years has been a solid one — and one that he’s proud of.
Livengood also said he’s looking forward to the city hall project, a possible industrial park expansion and other projects that could bring jobs to the city.
Problems to Address
Both Tappe and Livengood pointed to traffic issues at Highway 50 and Highway 47 as a major problem for the city.
“We realize the complications we have on Highway 47 and Highway 50,” Livengood said. “That has to be addressed, and it has to be addressed first. It’s not going to happen overnight — the state doesn’t have the money, and we don’t have the money to do something like that. It’s going to happen. It has to happen.”
Livengood said he hopes the city’s new transportation committee can explore solutions to the problem. He said the city also is engaged in ongoing conversations with MoDOT to find funding.
Tappe said the intersection was an issue back when he was a police officer. He can remember it being a problem for 20-plus years.
Tappe said he’s hopeful some of his connections in Jefferson City might be able to help out. While an SRO, he spent a lot of time developing the state certification program. He said he made a lot of positive relationships with people in the state.
“When building that curriculum, you get to know some representatives who know some representatives,” he said. “I try not to burn any bridges where I go. Maybe there’s some help up there we can use.”
Johnson said he is concerned about parking downtown and traffic. His most pressing concern is a growing budget.
“I do want to be more fiscally conservative with the budget and figuring out where to cut costs,” he said. “Where do we need to cut without compromising public safety and infrastructure.”
Plans for Term
If elected, Johnson said he would push for more open government meetings. He said he would like a regular open house type event where people could come and talk with the elected officials.
Johnson also wants the city to advance technologically and make other small changes.
“I want to improve the technological infrastructure of the city,” he said. “Second thing in my plan is to have a sister city like Washington has. My third point is to create more collaboration between East Central College, Union R-XI and the city.
“In government, there are silos — right now I feel like the city is stuck in their silo, the school district is stuck in theirs. I think it should be more collaborative,” he said.
Tappe said if he is chosen by voters, he wants to build a connection between younger kids and the city. He mentioned job shadowing or mentor programs as a possibility to get people involved.
“I grew up here, lived here my whole life, raised my family here, retired here,” he said. “There’s a reason why I’m here. I love this community.”
Livengood said if re-elected, he doesn’t plan to change much of how he has done things for the past 12 years. He said he wants the city to continue down the roads it’s been on since he took office.
“I’d love to see Union keep that bedroom community atmosphere,” Livengood said. “I like that way that our retail is developing in Ward 4 and we can still keep the other part of town more of a residential. That’s really something unique about Union.”