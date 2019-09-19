The third Piggyback Dash is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event is presented by Cregger Family Dentistry. The Piggyback Dash features a 1-mile run, 5K and a 10K “Piggyback Dash.”
The race begins at 8 a.m. at the top of Autumn Hill at Clark-Vitt Park.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lance Purschke Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Union R-XI Foundation.
The event is inspired by Lance Purschke.
Throughout high school, Purschke and friends would run almost every day after dismissal. He routinely ran up Autumn Hill, sometimes more than once per run.
Purschke loved the hill and the challenge it presented. He never complained about it. Rather, his was the voice of encouragement for others to rise to the challenge.
Purschke was famous among his friends for carrying someone up the hill with a “piggyback” ride. The piggyback inspired the event’s name.
Once runners reach the bottom of Autumn Hill, they can carry someone piggyback up the hill to the finish line.
The 5K and 10K runs are timed. The routes will be different from previous years because of ongoing construction around the city park.
To register or for more information, visit PiggybackDash.com. Online registration is available until Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Same-day registration will be available.
Information about the event is on Facebook, at facebook.com/PiggybackDash.