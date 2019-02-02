Farmers around the world provide consumers with food choices, clothing, transportation, shelter and so much more.
Missouri’s 99,171 farms on 28.5 million acres of land produce a wide variety of crops and livestock. Farmers are dedicated to stewardship of the land and animals that provide for millions of people.
Missouri Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus across the state are joining forces to celebrate the importance of agriculture, Feb. 3-9, during Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week.
America’s farms and farmers are the most productive in the world. Each farm annually produces enough food and fiber for 165 people, 106 in the U.S. and 59 abroad. American consumers benefit from this bounty, and the many choices it offers, while spending less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food.
With a projected growth in global population to 9.8 billion by 2050, farmers around the world will have to grow 70 percent more food than is now produced.
Farm and ranch families account for less than 2 percent of the U.S. population. Across the United States, there are 2.1 million farms with 3.2 million farm operators. This number includes owners, their families, hired workers, tenants and renters or sharecroppers.
Many farms today find multiple generations working together to produce food and fiber.
A 2016 study commissioned by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri Farm Bureau confirmed that agriculture is the top industry in the state with a contribution of some $88.4 billion to the economy. The study further revealed that 378,232 jobs, $2.2 billion in state/local taxes and $17.5 billion in labor income are derived from agriculture.
Agriculture and the work of farmers impact the daily lives of many people. In addition to food and clothing, agriculture provides fuel, medicine, entertainment, sports equipment, personal care products, school supplies and the list goes on.
“Agriculture is important to our daily lives and our community,” said Erica Schwoeppe, Franklin County Farm Bureau president. “Because 98 percent of the population doesn’t farm, it is easy to take for granted the importance of our farmers. Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week is a great time to recognize the important contribution made by farmers.”