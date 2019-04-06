For the first time since 2006, the city of Union will have a new mayor.
Rod Tappe garnered the most votes in the race for Union mayor in Tuesday’s municipal election. Tappe defeated longtime mayor Mike Livengood and Lucas Johnson in his first bid to be the mayor of the city.
Tappe is expected to be sworn in Monday night at the city’s board of aldermen meeting.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’m up for the challenge.”
Tappe picked up 615 votes (47.93 percent), according to the unofficial totals released by the Franklin County Clerk’s office. Livengood had 371 votes (28.92 percent) and Johnson had 295 votes (22.99 percent).
Tappe said he wasn’t surprised by the vote total. He said he spent a lot of time working on his campaign and getting the word out.
“These days you have to be pretty tech savvy with social media,” he said. “After that, I did signs and talked to a lot of people. I went door to door and went to businesses to talk with people.”
Tappe, retired Union police officer and lifelong resident, said he figures he was helped by being well-known in the community.
Following his win, Tappe met with Union City Administrator Russell Rost to get briefed on what’s going on with the city. Tappe said both he and Rost wanted to make sure he was informed before he officially is sworn in.
“I’m a quick learner,” he said.
Tappe said he reviewed the budget and discussed ordinances that are coming up at future meetings.
“I’m looking forward to catching up on things that go on behind the scenes,” he said. “A lot of the times you just get the agenda, and it doesn’t tell you everything that’s behind doors one, two, three and four. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s behind the doors.”
After being sworn in Monday night, Tappe will be tasked with running the meeting. For some people that could be a daunting task, but he said he’s up to the challenge after serving on various boards.
Once his term starts, Tappe said he hopes to start a mentorship program for young kids. He said he’s not sure of the details, but he envisions a multiagency approach to giving kids alternatives for after high school graduation.
A former school resource officer and youth sports coach, Tappe also told The Missourian he hopes to get younger people involved with the city.
“One of my biggest goals is to try and get the youth interested in community service so that we have a revolving door through aldermen and mayor,” he said. “I just want to try and get kids interested in putting in to the community what they get out of it.”
Another area he said he wanted to work on was the traffic on Highway 47. Tappe said the intersection at Highway 47 and Highway 50 has been an issue back when he was a police officer and has been a problem for 20-plus years.
Tappe said he’s hopeful some of his connections in Jefferson City might be able to help out. While an SRO, he spent a lot of time developing the state certification program. He said he made a lot of positive relationships with people in the state.
Tappe said he thinks Union is in good shape. His goal for his first term is to keep the progress coming, he said.
“I want to make Union a safe and nice community to live,” he said.
Tappe said he’s thankful for the support he received from voters.
“They know where my heart is,” he said. “I’ll work hard to make things work.”