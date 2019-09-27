The Eastern Missouri Dark Sky Observers (EMDSO) will hold a free public stargazing event at the East Central College Observatory on the ECC campus this Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at dusk.
Guests should park under the ECC water tower and walk to the field west of the tower.
EMDSO club members will be present with their telescopes to assist attendees viewing the planets Jupiter and Saturn, and deep sky objects.
If cloudy or there is inclement weather, stargazing will be canceled.
For more information contact EMDSO President Rick Schwentker at 636-667-2337 or rschwent@centurytel.net.