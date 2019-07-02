The Missouri FFA Association recognized Nick Stahlman of the Union FFA Chapter as the Area 14 Star in Agribusiness at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.
Area Stars in Agribusiness are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 14 includes 20 chapters in the South Central District.
Stahlman is the son of Tim and Annette Stahlman of Union. His advisers are Danielle Blair, Heather Eberlin and Kyle Mabury.
MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agribusiness awards as well as the State Star in Agribusiness Award.
Stahlman’s SAE began when he rented 6 acres from his father to grow soybeans, corn and wheat on yearly rotation. He soon expanded his business to include hay production on an additional 6 acres. He also provides custom baling services for his customers.
Stahlman has competed in dairy foods and agronomy career development events. He also led a portion of the annual safety day presentation, Adopt a Highway and Operation Clean Stream for his chapter. He has attended National FFA Convention & Expo, where he participated in courtesy corps.
In addition to FFA, Stahlman participates in his high school’s A+ Program. He was a member of Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, where he competed at the state archery competition.
After graduation, Stahlman’s plans include studying automotive diesel at State Technical College of Missouri, Linn. He said he hopes to work locally and one day open his own shop.
The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.