A project to install a new irrigation system at Veterans Memorial Park has started.
At the March 21 meeting Union Parks Director Angela Sullivan told members of the Union park advisory board work started the week of March 18 on the installation of new sprinklers for the three soccer fields and one baseball field at the park.
Earlier this month, aldermen awarded a $36,470 contract with Ideal Landscape Group, St. Louis, for the irrigation improvements. Sullivan said crews were out working Wednesday, March 20.
The project is expected to take 30 days, Sullivan said. Inclement weather could delay the project.
According to the contract, Ideal Landscape Group will install irrigation sprinklers, electric valves and wiring on the three soccer fields.
The system will use the existing irrigation water supply, PVC mainline and controller. The soccer field installation will cost $34,270.
A total of 51 Toro T-7 athletic field sprinklers will be installed. Ideal Landscape Group will run 4,000 feet of 2-inch PVC pipe and 3,600 feet of 14-gauge wire for tracing lateral lines.
The other part of the project involves adding sprinklers to the infield at the championship baseball field. Four sprinklers will be added. The baseball field project carries a $2,200 price tag.
The installation has a one-year warranty on labor and a five-year warranty on all Toro parts.
Irrigation is needed for the soccer fields to improve field conditions.
The city has heard concern from the Union Soccer Association about the field conditions.
Sullivan pushed for the irrigation system to hopefully improve the conditions. Since the park opened, the city has technically been in a drought.
The lack of rain has led to struggles with the grass growing, she said.
Sullivan hoped the irrigation system would allow for regular watering and lead to the fields being in better shape.
For the baseball field, Sullivan said the sod/dirt infield is a challenge to maintain. She said the city ran the risk of “losing” the grass and having to resod if something wasn’t done.
The city hopes to have the project done before the start of the sports seasons at the park.