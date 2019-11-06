Sonic Drive-In is seeking a new marquee sign for its Union location.
David Hunter, representing Sonic, told the Union Planning and Zoning Commission at its October meeting the company is seeking to remove and replace its current marquee with a newer version.
The plan board supported his request and will send its recommendation to the Union board of aldermen. Aldermen are expected to vote on the request at a future meeting.
Sonic is located at 3 Highway 50 West and is in the B-2 Highway Business zoning district. A public hearing was required because of the city’s sign requirements.
Hunter said the plans call a new marquee similar to the current one along Highway 50. He said the marquee would be 3 inches taller and a 6 inches wider on either side.
He said the new marquee is needed because the current one is damaged.
“We’ll take the old one down with the stripe on the side,” he said.
Hunter said the new sign will be an LED and will be an upgrade on the current marquee.
“It will be a whole lot prettier,” Hunter said.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann told Hunter the sign had to comply with the city’s sign code.
“Within the sign ordinance we talk about allowable message changes per minute and things like that,” he said. “That will all apply.”
Commission chairman Greg Bailey said he didn’t see why the upgrade would be a problem. He said there aren’t really any residences in the area so an LED sign shouldn’t bother anyone.
Plat Backed
The plan board also backed the approval of a preliminary plat.
Edward Lofton Campbell Jr. and Mindy Jo Campbell submitted the Weiss Subdivision Plat 1 for the board to review. The property is located east of Highway 47 North on the north side of the train track and south of Highway V.
Joe Feldmann, with Cochran, presented the plans to the board.
Feldmann said the plans cover four separate lots. Each are proposed commercial businesses, he said.
Feldmann said the larger building on the north side of the development has plans in the works. The other lots he called “spec buildings.”
Zimmermann said one of the lots on the plat, one located on the southwest corner of the property, “gives the appearance of a flag lot.”
A flag lot was described when something is connected to a city street with a narrow strip of land, he said. Typically the city opposes flag lots. He said this lot doesn’t fall into that category.
“Our lot width is measured at the building line,” he said. “It does meet our minimum lot width.”
Zimmermann said the final plat would need covenants and restrictions, as well as stormwater plans.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is still working on handling water and sewer connections to the site. Feldmann said the developer is hoping to come to an agreement with the city on extending the services.
Zimmermann said things like parking spots and building shape will likely change as the use for the buildings gets determined. The city’s code would handle those regulations.
The motion to support the plat passed with only one vote against it. Cindy Reckert was the lone opposition to the plan.