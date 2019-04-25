A snowy winter that turned into a rainy spring has caused problems with the soil at the site of a new Union elementary school.
Cory Bextermueller, with the district’s project manager Navigate Building Solutions, updated the Union R-XI Board of Education at its April 16 meeting about the soil issues at the site.
Since ground has been broken, there have been issues at the site. Dirt was described as soft and other areas have been impacted by water runoff.
“At the new elementary school the whole thing is just soil — soft soil, wet soil, rock, dirt,” he said. “The whole site, we’re dealing with soil right now.”
The soil issues have to be addressed before the construction can start. The district wants a strong base now so it doesn’t run into problems in the future.
At a special meeting in March, the school board authorized spending up to $300,000 on various treatments to get the site ready. The treatments include adding lime to address the soft soil and adding rock.
At the time of the approval, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said he was hopeful the full $300,000 wouldn’t be needed to address the issue. He said the district got the board to approve a high figure so it wouldn’t have to keep coming back with change orders.
The site had an official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, April 3. That night a rainstorm pounded the site.
“That rain, and the amount of snowfall we had this winter, really saturated the site,” Bextermueller said.
Crews have been trying to address what Bextermueller called a “vein” on the sight.
“There’s a significant vein of an old ditch or creek that ran kind of across the site that we’ve been dealing it,” Bextermueller said. We went in and removed a significant portion of that vein and came back with a shot rock material and set the base. We put lime treatment on top of that.”
Construction crews are now trying to get the site reading for the foundations, Bextermueller said.
“The contractor is trying to get the rest of the building pad to grade,” he said. “Then he has to go under the concrete slab, then he has to dig under down to the bottom of the footings to treat under the footings with the lime. When you drive by the site, it doesn’t look like a whole lot is happening, but that’s because everything we’re doing is underground.”
On wet days, crews are working on storm structures like detention basins, Bextermueller said.
“They are making progress and moving forward,” he said.
The goal is to have the soil issue addressed and “closed” by the end of April, Bextermueller said. At that point, the district will have a clearer picture of how much money was spent to fix the soil issues. The district is planning on dipping into the contingency funds allotted for the new school project to pay for the work.
“It’s outside the scope of work, but it’s something we carry in the contingency,” Bextermueller said.
The next step, once the soil and foundation work is settled, will be on the new road connecting Progress Parkway to Prairie Dell Road. The road, now officially called Little Wildcat Parkway after Union officials approved the name Monday night, needs to be built to allow construction access to the site.
Project Background
The school board unanimously approved awarding the contract to ICS at a special meeting in late January. The St. Louis-based ICS was the low bidder for the work coming in at $13,862,000.
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements, including a new gym at Beaufort Elementary, additions to Union Middle School and a new maintenance building.
The biggest project is the new elementary school. Intended to address some overcrowding issues, the new school is expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year.
The new school will be located on district-owned land between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
The school is planned to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed to fit up to 25 students.