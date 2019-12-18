Snow forced the city of Union and the Union R-XI School District to alter plans.
The school district called off classes for Monday and Tuesday because of the road conditions. Both the city and district canceled meetings that were set for Monday night.
Snowfall started Sunday afternoon. After a brief break, the flurries resumed Monday morning and continued throughout the day.
The end result was several inches of snow and covered streets. City and state plow crews were out fighting to keep the roads clean, but the snow kept falling making the task difficult.
With the roads hazardous for commuters, both the city and school district sprung into action.
The city was set to have two meetings Monday night — it’s regular parks, buildings, development and public services committee meeting and a special board meeting. Both meetings were cancelled early Monday morning because of the winter weather.
City Clerk Jonita Copeland said all the agenda items will be moved to the January 6, 2020, personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
The committee was set to discuss several issues, but none were time sensitive. The board was slated to review proposed increases to the city’s adult league fees. Because the leagues don’t start until the spring, the city doesn’t need to set new rates this month.
The board also was supposed to discuss applying for a traffic safety grant for an additional police officer. The grant application isn’t due until March 2020.
The special meeting also will be moved, if it’s needed, Copeland said. The agenda for the special meeting contained only one agenda item. The board was set to have an executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
The school board meeting will be rescheduled much sooner. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said, weather permitting, the board hopes to meet this week.
Weinhold said the district may meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. That meeting has not been formalized.
The decision to cancel the school board meeting came well after the district canceled classes for Monday. School was called off late Sunday night.
By early Monday, the district announced all after school activities for Monday were called off. By Monday afternoon the district called off the board meeting.
Classes for Tuesday were called off Monday afternoon.
If the weather holds out and the board can meet Thursday, it will have the same agenda from Monday’s scheduled meeting. On the agenda is a regular update from Navigate Building Solutions on the school’s ongoing construction projects.
The board also is set to consider a resolution to approve the issuance and sale of $8.75 million general obligation bonds. The board has discussed redoing its bonding in recent months.
In new business, the board will review the curriculum approval process and discuss a new position. The district is considering adding a special education teacher for the early childhood center.
The board also will vote on a dual credit agreement with Missouri State University, and student teaching memorandum of understanding with Central Methodist University and receive evaluations from the parents as teachers, Missouri Preschool program, early childhood special education and the technology program.