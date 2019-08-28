Nearly every first Sunday each month, a small group of card playing senior citizens gather at the County Seat Senior Center in Union to play double-deck pinochle.
The card party is open to anyone who likes to play double-deck pinochle. The lunch and desserts are optional and served at 1 p.m.. Card playing starts at 2 p.m.
The next party is Sunday, Sept. 1.
The games cost $4 to play. Lunch is available for $3. Cake and pie are available for $2.
The profits from these card parties go to center repairs.