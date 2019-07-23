Taylor Seely, a 2019 graduate at Union High School is the recipient of the P.E.O STAR Scholarship.
The scholarship was presented to Seely by P.E.O members Sallie Hancox and Jane Ridder at the UHS awards ceremony in May.
Seely is the daughter of Mark and Tricia Seely, Union. She will be attending the University of Missouri-Columbia where she intends to study international studies with a focus on accounting.
The P.E.O STAR scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are recommended by a P.E.O. chapter. The Union chapter recommended Seely.
The P.E.O Sisterhood, founded in 1869, is a philanthropic and educational organization which seeks to promote increased education opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada.