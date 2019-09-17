The removal of the old Christina Avenue bridge started Wednesday.
The road around the bridge was closed for several days as crews made plans to take down the bridge. Finally on Wednesday crews were on-site to start the removal process.
KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, is handling the project. Taking down Christina Avenue means two city bridges are out and in the process of being replaced.
The Memorial Parkway span was removed last month as part of the same project.
The two bridges were the last insufficient bridges that were the city’s responsibility. It’s because of their rating the two were targeted for a full replacement.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
As part of the project, the parking lot near the tennis courts also is being adjusted.
Just a few miles away, the Memorial Parkway project involves the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds.
The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Project Background
In June, the city awarded a contract to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, for the replacement of the Memorial Parkway and Christina Avenue spans. KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered overbudget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The bid from KCI was the second for the Christina Avenue span and the second to come in overbudget. Late last year aldermen rejected a bid for the Christina bridge because it was almost $200,000 more than engineers’ estimates.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the city decided to package the Christina bridge with the Memorial bridge in hopes of lowering the costs. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said this summer that didn’t quite work. He said the bids were helped slightly, but the overage was still there.
Zimmermann reported the bid from KCI were about 18 percent over estimates — mostly related to mobilization costs.
Because the bids were over the estimate twice, Zimmermann said it didn’t make sense to go out for a third round. He said another round of bidding likely wouldn’t produce any significant savings and would alter the project time line.
The project is being partially funded by federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge was estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge was budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 budget.