The city of Union has no time line for when it will hire a new parks and recreation director.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is reviewing applicants and hopes to begin the interview process soon. He said the city isn’t putting on final dates on when the position needs to be filled.
“Within a month or so, we should be able to make a decision,” he said. “We’re not going to say we’re going to have someone by a certain date. We’ll keep going until we find the person that’s right.”
Previous director Angela Lairmore left the city in early December to take a similar job with the city of Owensville. Rost said it was tough to lose Lairmore.
“That momentum (in that department) was building and then you lose your leader that was building it,” he said. “Now you have to start over and there’s usually a bit of a gap there in their performance level — it takes a couple of years to really know your department and your system and to get ideas about your community.”
Rost said the city has been receiving applications for the job since Lairmore left. Initially the applicants were just put into a spreadsheet for further evaluation.
At first pass, Rost said he was pleased with the candidates so far.
“We have some good applicants,” he said.
The is planning a thorough look at each candidate.
“We want to make sure we vet everyone completely,” he said.
Rost said in addition to interviews, the city also takes a deep look at the candidates. He said in addition to background, the city wants to make sure the new director can manage a department.
“We do some testing for that position, including essays to test their management skills,” he said. “We ask some open-ended questions and those answers are evaluated by staff, other department heads, to see where they are as a manager.”
Rost said Lairmore’s departure doesn’t come at a good or bad time for the city. While the winter is the parks department’s quiet season, Rost said it’s still a time for planning for 2020 events.
“I don’t know if there’s ever a good time,” he said.
For the interim, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder is filling in as parks director. Schmieder is also leading the search for the director.
“We can make it work,” he said.
Job Background
In a post on its website, the city states all interested candidates must have a degree in parks and recreation, public administration or a related field.
Applicants must have at least two years related experience. The city says a preference will be given to applicants with park management, maintenance and supervisory experience.
The salary is negotiable and dependent upon qualifications. According to the posting, the successful candidate will be expected to be proactive in managing the current facilities and activities while expanding recreational opportunities for citizens.
An application and job description can be obtained from Union City Hall, or the city’s website, www.unionmissouri.org. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Anyone with questions should contact Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder at 636-583-3600, or email at jschmieder@unionmissouri.org.