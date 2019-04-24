With just one Prop Wildcats project left to bid, Union R-XI School District officials are pleased with how the budget is looking.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting Navigate Building Solutions, the program manager for the various projects, provided an update on the projected costs for the major projects. After months of fine-tuning the numbers, the numbers are “awesome” said Dr. Mike Mabe, assistant superintendent.
In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements, including a new gym at Beaufort Elementary, additions to Union Middle School and a new maintenance building. Throughout the planning project, the costs have hovered above the $27 million mark — sometimes well above.
As bids for the Beaufort work, middle school addition and new school came in under estimates, the anticipated project costs have dropped.
Later this month, the final major project bids are due. After spending $1.5 million for a new maintenance and office building off Progress Parkway, the district is seeking a vendor to renovate the facility.
Once that contract is approved, the district will have deals in place for its major projects.
Navigate is estimating the total project costs at $27,395,195. The bulk of that is the $17,880,658 for the new school.
That cost does carry some contingency funds.
“It’s been a long process, it’s been a lot of numbers, but to see that number come in under budget ... that was awesome to see,” Mabe said.
Outside the original Prop Wildcats, the district has decided to do a few more projects. The district is adding a dark fiber internet connection at the new elementary school and doing a major abatement project at Beaufort.
Those projects are estimated to cost an additional $644,196. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said he doesn’t consider these Prop Wildcats projects because they are outside of the scope presented to voters before the election.
“We’re doing really good on building the schools that we told the public we were going to do with the bond issue,” Weinhold said.
Maintenance Building
The district recently finalized the purchase of a building at 21 Progress Parkway. The former site of ADB Companies Inc. will now be the home to the district’s central office, technology department and maintenance staff.
With the purchase, the district scrapped its plans to construct a maintenance building near Clark-Vitt Elementary. The district’s technology and food services staff are already in the new building. Maintenance will move in this summer. Administration will move in at a later date.
By moving the central office staff, it will free up space at the high school. The current central offices are cramped, he said, and can be utilized for other purposes like counseling sessions.
Additionally the district is giving up its board room and moving it to the maintenance building giving the high school more space.
Weinhold said the district no longer uses its old administration building off Independence Drive. The sign out front has been removed.
At 22,000 square feet, the building is more than twice the size of what the district was planning on building. The facility has office space, storage space and an outdoor area.
The district is planning on renovating the facility to suit others needs.
A walk-in refrigerator/freezer will be installed and an outdoor break space will be added. Some technology upgrades will be made as well.
The district is expected to award a contract for the renovations at a special meeting April 26.
When the contract is awarded, the project is expected to move quickly. The goal is to have all the work done this summer.