Schicker Ford is set to make its case to keep a mobile sales unit at its Union location.
The car dealership is on the agenda to present at the next meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission. The appearance stems from a request the dealership made in front of aldermen in October.
The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
Schicker Ford representative Dan Helmsing is requesting a permit extension so it can continue operating a mobile sales trailer. Aldermen decided the best course of action for the request would be to have Helmsing present his formal request to the planning and zoning commission.
In October, City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann reported Schicker Ford came to the city in 2014 seeking a permit for a temporary sales structure on its lot at the intersection of south Highway 47 and Highway 50. The request was granted and a mobile trailer was placed along Highway 50.
Zimmermann said the original plan called for the mobile unit to be allowed for one year with the maximum of a one-year extension.
After the two years, Schicker Ford sought a two-year extension. The city agreed to that extension, but that is due to expire soon.
Helmsing said the extension is needed because the dealership can’t move forward with construction right now. He said the dealership’s owner, Bill Schicker, died in January. The family is moving forward and trying to settle the estate, but has been told it will take time.
While the estate is being settled, Helmsing said the company is limited on what it can do. He said the estate settlement is expected to take 36-48 months.
Helmsing said the mobile sales office was opened as a sort of test. The dealership wanted to know if sales would be impacted by opening an office with direct access to Highway 50. He said once it was open, sales increased.
The dealership tried shutting it down at one point and saw a negative impact. Helmsing said losing it would be “detrimental” to the dealership.
“That facility is important to us,” he said.
Helmsing told the committee the dealership began looking at building a permanent structure a few years ago, but had to allocate money to make safety and technology upgrades first. He said that is what prompted the first extension.
With the extension set to wind down, he said plans were being made again before Bill Schicker’s death. That forced the dealership to pause all plans.
Helmsing asked the city for help. He said the dealership’s situation is similar to a person in a burning house asking to borrow their neighbors hose.
Zimmermann said the last time the request went through the city’s planning and zoning committee. The committee looked at the request, made a recommendation and then aldermen had final approval.
Other Items
Also on the agenda is a public hearing for a conditional use permit. Matt Riechers is seeking a permit for the construction and operation of an automotive repair shop. The property is located south of Highway 50 and west of Progress Parkway near Tractor Supply Co.
A second conditional use permit request on the agenda is from the Union R-XI School District. The district is seeking approval for an electronic message board at its new grade school. The new school, Prairie Dell Elementary, is located between Progress Parkway and Prairie Dell Road.
The board also is slated to review a preliminary plat for Main Street Heights 2, a development south of West Main Street and east of Independence Drive.
Additionally, the board will continue its discussion on mobile concession units.