The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for May.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults throughout the month.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
Project Linus Blankets will be Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will help provide comfort to children through the gift of handmade blankets.
A Franklin County Bicentennial event will be Thursday, May 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is titled Jesse and Frank James: Uncovered Truth.
Robert O. Friedel will be the guest speaker.
The Hooked on Books club will be Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “Challenger Deep,” by Neal Shusterman.
Book bingo will be Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
A basic internet skills class will be Tuesday, May 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. During this class, students will learn what the internet is, how it works, how to perform basic internet searches, and navigate webpages.
An introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint will be Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. During this class, students will learn how to create basic slide shows by adding slides, choosing layouts, adding content, formatting text, and presenting a slide show.
A class on creating charts in Microsoft Excel will be Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. During this class, student will learn how to create and customize basic charts in Excel. A basic working knowledge of Excel is needed to attend.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of May.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
The sessions on May 1 and May 4 will be “Star Wars” themed and costumers are encouraged.
DIY: Butterfly Garden for children will be Tuesday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m. Children will be planting their own miniature butterfly garden to take home.
Simple Machines for Kids will be Tuesday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m. Pulleys, levers, and inclined planes will be among the simple machines explored during this children’s program.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.
Dome Theater will be Wednesday, May 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. The theater will show a different program every half hour.