The Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library has several events scheduled for April.
The library has events for kids, teens and adults throughout the month.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
“Women in the The Missourian” will be Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. The program will show what life was like for women in the 1940s through the local newspaper.
The Hooked on Books club will be Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “The Mole People,” by Jennifer Toth.
Book bingo will be Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Guests will play games of bingo for chances to win books.
Computer Programs
Computer program events are for people 18 years of age or older. Space is limited so registration is required.
A class on using slide transitions Microsoft PowerPoint will be Wednesday, April 10, from 6 to 7 p.m.
An introduction to Microsoft Word will be Tuesday, April 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue at the Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library throughout the month of March.
The sessions will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
Creating salt dough gargoyles will be Saturday, April 6, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Guests will learn about gargoyles and make their own.
Poetry journals will be a weeklong celebration of Poetry Month. The program runs from Monday, April 15, to Saturday, April 20. Guests are encouraged to stop by the branch to create an altered journal, blackout poetry, or bring in an original poetry piece to share. No registration is required.
Paper Plane Creations is a program to celebrate Wilbur Wright’s birthday. The event will be Tuesday, April 16, at 3:30 p.m. Children will be able to create their own flying paper creations and take them home.
Reading to Rover will be Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to read to therapy dogs.
Read From the Start will be Tuesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Families will receive four free children’s books and explore literacy-based activities together.