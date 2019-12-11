Riechers Tire and Auto received approval to open a Union location.
Following a public hearing Monday night, Union aldermen approved a conditional use permit for the Washington-based company to operate an automotive repair shop in the B-2 highway business district.
The property is located on lot 2 of Prairie Dell Centre, which is west of Progress Parkway, south of Highway 50 and across the street from the Union Fire Protection District station and Tractor Supply Store.
The permit was supported by the Union Planning and Zoning Commission in November.
The property is a three-lot development. One lot will be undeveloped, the middle lot will be the auto repair shop. The third lot will be a car wash.
The plan for the auto repair business is to build a facility around 10,000 square feet. The building will have 10 bays for auto repair and two for tries and lube services.
It is intended for the business to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The facility will have two entrances onto Denmark Road and 87 parking spaces.
There was no public opposition to the plan Monday night.
Plan Board Meeting
At the November plan board meeting, Dennis Eckelkamp, owner of Auto Care Express, spoke out against the project.
Eckelkamp said his business offers quick lube services and is located near the proposed Riechers’ operation. He said when he signed on in March 2000, he had an agreement with the developer for exclusive use of Prairie Dell Centre.
He said under the agreement, his business would be the only quick lube shop in the center. He said the Riechers’ plan would violate that agreement.
He said he would support the plan if Riechers promised not to offer oil changes. Otherwise, he asked the plan board to reject the plan.
At the plan board meeting, City Administrator Russell Rost said the issue had come up before, but no documentation of an agreement could be found. Even if it could, he said it was not really the city’s business.
Rost said any restriction would be between the property owners and not the city. The city doesn’t enforce deed restrictions.
Eckelkamp was told his issue was a private dispute that could not be handled by the city.
The plan board them moved forward and voted on the permit request. It supported approval. Lucas Johnson was the lone vote of opposition.
Monday night there was no opposition from the board. Alderman Paul Arand commented that the plan looked good.
When the plan board reviewed the plans, it agreed no conditions were needed because the property is not in a residential area.
Rost said, traditionally, the plan board looks at lighting, hours of operations and noise. By not being near homes, the lighting and noise were deemed to be not a problem.
Aldermen agreed with the plan board’s recommendation and didn’t place any conditions on the permit.