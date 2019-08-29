Residents of a Union neighborhood are split on the possibility of adding a second entrance.
Several residents of the St. Andrews subdivision met with the city at the recent parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting to discuss adding a second entrance. A consensus on adding a new entrance could not be reached, but the city’s position was made clear — it would work with the residents to get the entrance built, but the cost would be on the subdivision.
The discussion stems from a late July flash flood. On July 22 the city of Union got hit by more than 6 inches of rain on a Monday morning.
The sudden deluge backed up the city’s stormwater system and caused flash flooding. One area under water was the intersection at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The water eventually receded, but for a time the residents of the neighborhood could not exit the subdivision.
St. Andrews Drive is the only way in or out of the subdivision.
Petition
The feeling of being trapped prompted several residents to mobilize. Ed Schoppenhorst and Howard Moore said they walked the neighborhood with a petition advocating for a second entrance.
Schoppenhorst said he was concerned about another flood or emergency sealing off the neighborhood. He was worried about fire trucks and ambulances having access to the neighborhood.
“The only way out is a helicopter,” he said.
The two gathered 242 names on the petition. There are almost 350 homes in the neighborhood, but there were more than one from the same home signing the petition.
City Administrator Russell Rost said a second entrance has been platted on the plans for the neighborhood, but hasn’t been built. The current plans call for the road to extend off Augusta Place and connect with an outside road.
Funding
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said his rough estimate is the project would cost $350,000. He said a bridge has to be built which increases the costs.
To pay for it, he said each lot in the neighborhood could be assessed a portion of the cost.
For simple math he said, if there are 400 homes and the project is $400,000 a $1,000 assessment would be placed on each lot. The assessment could be paid out over time. A failure to pay would result on a lien against the property.
While many residents backed the plan, others were opposed. One pointed out an online poll showed a majority of the residents were opposed to the plan.
Residents against the construction said they were concerned about an increase in traffic and an increase in potential crime. Another concern was the impact on property values. One resident said he felt the single entrance was a safety feature for him and his family.
The residents discussed a compromise with a gated entrance that could only be used by residents in the event of an emergency. Others weren’t so sure that was needed.
Alderman Paul Arand said the city’s position was clear — it will help construct an entrance, but it won’t pay. If the residents want one, he said they should get together and discuss a plan and figure out a way to move forward.
In the meantime, Rost said the city is doing work in the area to hopefully prevent flooding. At Monday’s meeting, Rost said the city is working on plans to clean out storm sewers in order to improve the flow and capacity.
If the plan works, he said the intersection should not flood if there is another 6-inch rain.