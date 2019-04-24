Once again the Union Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Lifeforce Fitness to offer water aerobics during the summer season at the city’s Splash-N-Swimplex.
The classes focus on muscle conditioning and cardiovascular fitness. The class is suitable for both men and women within all levels of fitness. Swimming ability is not required.
Evening sessions meet Tuesdays and Thursdays while morning sessions meet Mondays and Wednesdays.
There are four sessions available for registration. Session one runs from June 4 to June 27 from 7 to 7:45 p.m. There will not be a class on June 20.
Session two runs from July 9 to July 18 and also is from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
The third session runs from July 23 to Aug. 1. Classes are from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
The final session, the morning session, runs from July 24 to Aug. 7. Classes will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 are reserved for makeup evenings for rainouts for all sessions. Registration is required and the deadline is one week prior to the start of the session.
For more information, or to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.