Registration is open for the annual Founders Day run, sponsored by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 5K/10K will be held Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 a.m. before the 40th annual Founders Day event. The race will begin and end at the city park.
The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children 17 and younger in advance, or $30 and $20 the day of the event.
Those who register before May 10 will be guaranteed a T-shirt.
Medals will be awarded to the top three racers in the following age categories for both the 5K and 10K: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56 and over.
Additional prizes will be awarded for the following: first-place overall trophy in men’s and women’s divisions, prize to youngest participant who completes the race, and prize to oldest participant who completes the race.
Maps of the routes, with directions, additional information, and registration forms can be found at www.unionmochamber.org/pages/FoundersDay5K10K.
Contact Amanda Day at 636-583-8979 or director@unionmochamber.org for more information.