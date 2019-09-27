The Union Area Chamber of Commerce is already thinking about winter.
Registration is open for the annual Winter Wonderland Parade. This year the event will be Friday, Dec. 6.
Registration is open to all businesses, organizations, and individuals including Boy and Girl Scouts, cheerleaders, bands, churches, choirs, schools, civic groups, families, and more.
There is a $10 entry fee for all entries and all entries must be decked out in lights and decorations. Entry form, waiver, and $10 are due to the Union Area Chamber of Commerce by Thursday, Dec. 5.
This year’s parade route will be:
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Springfield and Washington avenues, will wind around the old courthouse and end at Springfield and Jefferson avenues.
For questions or additional information, contact the Chamber at 636-583-8979, or director@unionmochamber.org.