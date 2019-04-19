The Union Parks and Recreation Department (UPRD) will host its first Pickleball tournament in May.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the City Park Tennis Courts, located at 400 N. Christina Ave.
Taylor Leone, 2018 USA National Women’s Double Champion in the sport, will serve as tournament director.
Pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn.
However, it can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net, a paddle and a plastic ball resembling a whiffle ball.
The tournament is a doubles and mixed doubles (coed) non-sanctioned tournament for participants 16 years and older and open to both residents and nonresidents. There is a two-game guarantee.
Divisions will be determined by skill level.
Topnotch Pickleball is donating the Onix Fuse Balls for the tournament. Trophies T’s & More is donating the medals. Fricks Market is donating the fruit. Concessions will be available for purchase on site.
The tournament is $30 per person and that includes entry fee, first event and a meal ticket. If a participant wishes to play in another event, it is an additional $5 to enter.
A minimum number of teams needed to hold tournament is 15 and maximum number of teams allowed will be 64.
Preregistration is required. The deadline to register is Friday, April 26.
For more information, or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.