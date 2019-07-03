The first phase of a railroad reconstruction project is complete.
Early last week Church Street opened to vehicle traffic after the railroad crossing was rebuilt and paved. The next phase involves Central Midland Railway crews doing signal work out of the main road.
The work started June 10 at Washington Avenue. Crews ripped up the old crossing and replaced it. The city also replaced an old storm sewer under the tracks.
Crews moved onto Church Street the following week. The same process was repeated, with the exception of the storm sewer.
Flashing crossing arms are scheduled to be installed at both crossings. Since the work is not taking place in the roadway, crews will continue working while traffic can use the newly paved crossings.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said Monday night the signal work was nearly done. Zimmermann said once the railroad crews are totally finished, the city will be doing another round of paving.
For now, the crossings may be “bumpy,” the city said. Zimmermann said the city is planning on adding a top layer to smooth things out.
He also said the city is looking to made a pedestrian walk way on Washington Avenue.
Project Background
Earlier this year Union aldermen approved two agreements with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and Central Midland Railway to improve railroad crossings at Church Street and Washington Avenue. Under the agreement, the crossings will be revamped, improved and totally rebuilt.
Washington Avenue was done first because it was considered the bigger project. In addition to the crossing work, the city decided to replace an old storm sewer.
The city is being reimbursed by the railroad. The old storm sewer, which ran under the tracks, was made out of railroad ties and aging.
With the tracks being removed, the city felt it was a perfect time to go in, modernize, and improve the area. The old wooden box culvert was replaced with an 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe.
From the railroad’s point of view, the project is intended to make the crossings safer.
The entire project is expected to be totally done by the first week of July, weather permitting.