The Union R-XI School District’s central office is moving to the city’s industrial park on Progress Parkway.
The district recently finalized the purchase of a building at 21 Progress Parkway. The former site of ADB Companies Inc. will now be the home to the district’s central office, technology department and maintenance staff.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the district closed on the 22,000-square-foot building and 4-acre property earlier this month. He said the sale price was $1.5 million.
“This fits into what our need is,” he said.
With the purchase, the district will scrap its plans to construct a maintenance building near Clark-Vitt Elementary.
The plan was to build a 9,000-square-foot building behind Clark-Vitt to house the district’s maintenance staff. The project was expected to cost around $1.9 million and would have been funded with the $27 million Prop Wildcats bond funds.
The district picked out a site for the building and started the design process. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe pointed out the site was going to require a lot of grading work that led to the increased cost.
The potential price tag for the building led the district to keep other options on the table. Weinhold said the district wanted to see what else was there on the market.
Earlier this year after a board meeting, Weinhold said he was told the ADB building was for sale. From there, the process moved quickly.
Weinhold and Mabe toured the building during a snow and came away impressed. The board was as well and the purchase moved forward.
At 22,000 square feet, the building is more than twice the size of what the district was planning on building. Mabe said the district is able to upgrade for about the same price as the proposed building.
“It fills all of our needs, plus some,” Weinhold said.
The facility has office space, storage space and an outdoor area.
Weinhold said ADB originally asked for $1.6 million, but the district was able to buy the building for $1.5 million. He said the purchase also includes some furniture.
The district is planning on spending an additional $222,000 to renovate the building. Weinhold said most of it is cosmetic improvements. The biggest cost will be installing a freezer and cooler system for the food service.
The site is big enough to allow for more growth down the road as well. Weinhold said the outdoor area could be used to store the buses.
Weinhold said technology and maintenance staff have already begun moving out to the new facility. Food services will join them and then, at some point this fall, the central office staff will relocate “when the timing is right,” he said.
“There’s plenty of space there and we can have everyone under one roof,” Weinhold said.
By moving the central office staff, it will free up space at the high school. The current central offices are cramped, he said, and can be utilized for other purposes like counseling sessions.
Additionally the district is giving up its board room and moving it to the maintenance building giving the high school more space.
“At the end of the day, this is two times, almost three times the facility we were going to build,” Mabe said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for our district.”