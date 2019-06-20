The Union R-XI School District is in the midst of expanding its current preschool program for the 2020-21 school year, but it will come to fruition a year early at Beaufort Elementary.
Because of the Prop Wildcats construction taking place at the elementary school this summer, space will be added to have a preschool class for 2019-20.
The tuition-based class will have 20 students, with a lead teacher and paraprofessional.
Beaufort Elementary School Principal Kendra Fennessey said the preschool was originally going to start during the 2020-21 school year, but construction allowed for an early start.
“With the renovations happening over the summer, this year we were able to offer it at Beaufort if we had the interest,” Fennessey said. “And we thought we would go ahead and expedite that by a year and get more kiddos under our roof.”
Union R-XI Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the preschool offerings at other schools in the district won’t happen until the following school year.
The new preschool is an expansion of the preschool program that developed at the Early Childhood Center in 2016-17 and is still running at the center. Beginning in 2020-21, Central Elementary and Clark-Vitt Elementary will have programs as well.
A new elementary school is expected to open in 2020-21 located off Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
Once Prop Wildcats construction is completed, all the elementary schools will move to pre-K through fifth grade, the middle school will move to sixth grade through eighth grade and the high school will move to ninth grade through 12th grade.
Fennessey said the district worked hard to make the price-point for preschool affordable to families in the community.
“We also wanted to work within the community because we already have some amazing preschools in our community,” Fennessey said. “We didn’t want to take business from them. So, it’s a balance of giving families another opportunity to get their children in preschool, while also still working as a team with the preschools we have in our community.
Accreditation
This will also be the first year that the entire preschool program, run by the Early Childhood Center, will be accredited. Meg Vogel, Early Childhood director, said it was a rigourous process, taking more than three years to achieve.
The preschool program received accreditation through Missouri Accreditation. This means the Early Childhood Center provides quality standards for programs serving children from ages 3-5 within the state of Missouri.
“Our primary purpose is believing that learning is that lifelong process,” Vogel said. “Our main goal is to get them ready for kindergarten.”
The preschool program involves hands-on learning experiences.
“The best part about it is that the children do learn to work together corroboratively with their peers and the adults of the learning communities,” Vogel said.
They do that through play.
“I think that is just so important,” Vogel said. “Our children are learning through play in an organized manner. It is first and it is foremost.”
New Roles
Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Fennessey will be taking over Vogel’s position as Early Childhood Center director. Vogel is retiring July 1, 2020.
“I’m very excited to pass this on to Kendra (Fennessey) who will make sure that children will continue to grow, learn and get along with each other,” Vogel said. “I’m very excited to share what we’ve created so far, and it will only get better.”
With Beaufort getting preschool students a year early, Fennessey said she looks forward to working with Vogel this year as a jumping off point.
“Meg (Vogel) has lived in the preschool world a long time and is very knowledgeable in that realm,” Fennessey said. “So, it will be a great year of getting to learn from her and living it within our building. Then to be able to support everyone across the district the following year.”
Fennessey said she will miss being a principal, but is excited to start this next chapter of her career.
“It’s hard to leave a principalship because I love the day-to-day with the kids,” she said. “But being able to assist in the early childhood realm as well as tackle some elementary curriculum will be a fun transition and just be able to help students and families across the district.”
There are currently no openings for preschool at the Early Childhood Center this fall, but there are spots available in June and July for summer school. Beaufort Elementary has spots remaining for the start of the school year in August. For more information, call the Early Childhood Center at 636-583-1202.
“I want to let parents know how important it is to get kids started early,” Fennessey said. “We are a resource for families that even if the tuition-based preschool isn’t the right fit for their family, we can always get them in touch with an option that works best. We’re just here to help families get their kids’ education on the right track as quickly as possible.”