A contract has been awarded for the final Prop Wildcats project.
At a special meeting Friday, the Union R-XI Board of Education approved a deal with Integra Construction Inc., St. Charles, to renovate the district’s new maintenance building.
Integra bid $297,700 to do the work. The only other bidder was Sieve Contractors, Washington, with a total bid of $298,200.
The district recently finalized the purchase of a building at 21 Progress Parkway. The former site of ADB Companies Inc. will now be the home to the district’s central office, technology department and maintenance staff.
“We’re putting some electric in. We’re putting in a cooler and freezer for our commodities. We’re really just getting it up to where we need it to be,” said Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold.
“It was a little over the budget,” he said. “We’re going to look at some cost savings. We think we might be able to change something by changing the cooler and freezer and still having the specs we need.”
With this deal in place, all four major Prop Wildcats projects are now under contract.
Prop Wildcats, a $27 million bond issue approved by voters in 2018, promised voters renovations and an addition at Beaufort Elementary, an addition at Union Middle School, construction of a new elementary school and the building of a new maintenance building.
The district had planned to build a 9,000-square-foot maintenance facility near Clark-Vitt Elementary, but scrapped those plans to buy the old ADB building. Because of site work, the project was estimated to cost around $1.9 million.
At 22,000-square-foot, the ABD building offers more space and came in at less money. At the time of the purchase, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said it was an “amazing opportunity” for the district to be able to purchase the facility.
While the maintenance building is the last under contract, it is expected to be the first finished.
Work is expected to begin immediately, Weinhold said. The project only is expected to take a few months.
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for Prop Wildcats projects, said at the April 16 school board meeting the goal was to have the work finished this summer.
The project needs to be done this summer in order for the middle school work to start in August. The middle school work requires the demolition of an existing maintenance building on site so the facility has to be relocated before that work starts.
Weinhold said getting the new building up and running is really the start of the whole Prop Wildcats puzzle.
“It’s the first brick into the big thing,” he said. “It’s a big part of this whole process and we’re really anxious to get this going.”
The district’s technology and food services staff are already in the new building. Maintenance will move in this summer.
Weinhold said the ultimate plan for the building is to relocate central office staff as well. Because they already have a home at Union High School, that move isn’t imminent.
“This is going to be a busy summer for our maintenance staff so we won’t move out until they were totally done,” he said. “It will most likely be in the early fall.”
By moving the central office staff, it will free up space at the high school. The current central offices are cramped, he said, and can be utilized for other purposes like counseling sessions.
Additionally the district is giving up its board room and moving it to the maintenance building giving the high school even more space.
Weinhold said the district no longer uses its old administration building off Independence Drive. The sign out front has been removed.