The Union R-XI Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. at Union High School.
The board will vote to approve the 2019-20 school year budget.
The proposed beginning budget has the district deficit spending. Projections have the district spending $367,434 in the red in the general fund. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told The Missourian in April projections are a little more aggressive than in years past, but at this point in the process that’s where it stands.
“We’d start with a minus $367,000,” he said. “We’d be in the hole to start with, but there are just so many unknowns right now.”
That number is based on assumptions and likely to change, Weinhold said. To prove his point, the beginning budget for the 2018-19 school year had the district deficit spending by $988,878.
After revenue from assessed valuations came in higher than expected, that number dropped to $337,851 by Feb. 21.
For revenue, the district is feeling somewhat optimistic. After a strong assessed valuation return in 2018, he said the district is hopeful for good news from the county this year.
“We’re feeling pretty strongly about it,” he said.
Other revenue sources are equally hard to project, he said.
For expenses, included in the proposed 2019-20 budget is a 2 percent salary increase. Weinhold said the district also is preparing for no increase to its insurance costs.
The district recently agreed to seek bids on the open market for insurance. Weinhold said he’s hopeful that process results in no increase, or even some savings from insurance costs. Weinhold is supposed to give an update on the health insurance during the Wednesday meeting.
In May the district hired Schroepfer Insurance, Washington, as the new insurance broker. The broker is intended to help negotiate a new insurance deal for the district.
Because of rising insurance costs, the district recently pulled out of its group insurance and decided to see what plans it could get on the open market. Weinhold said the district is being hit with more than 10 percent increases in insurance rates. With a broker, he’s hoping to avoid major cost increases.
An update on the search for a new insurance company is expected at Wednesday’s meeting.
There will also be a Prop Wildcats update presented by Navigate Building Solutions and HTK Architects.
The $27 million bond issue passed April 2018. Construction has been steady this summer.
With the bond, the district made plans to build a new elementary school, made alterations to Beaufort Elementary, an addition to Union Middle School and got a new maintenance building. Navigate has been provided monthly updates of the projects, included budget forecasts.
The board also will vote on approving new paraprofessionals, to the district. The sports medicine and athletic training services is on the agenda for continuation. There also are bids for trash/recycling, propane, pest control and acoustic paneling the board must vote on for approval.
A full agenda can be found at urxi-mo.schoolloop.com/boeagendas.