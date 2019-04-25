The Union R-XI School Board saw a preview of the 2019-20 budget and a glimpse at where the district could be five years down the road.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold cautioned the board that the preview is an early look and the numbers are not set. That message extended even further as the district unveiled its first ever five-year projection.
Weinhold said board policy requires an update on the budget at the April meeting. He said the framework for the budget is still in place, but some revenue sources and expenses are still being decided.
“There’s still so much data out there that we don’t know,” he said.
The proposed beginning budget has the district deficit spending. Projections have the district spending $367,434 in the red in the general fund.
Weinhold said the projections are a little more aggressive than in years past, but at this point in the process that’s where it stands.
“We’d start with a minus $367,000,” he said. “We’d be in the hole to start with, but there are just so many unknowns right now.”
That number is based on assumptions and likely to change, Weinhold said. To prove his point, the beginning budget for the 2018-19 school year had the district deficit spending by $988,878.
After revenue from assessed valuations came in higher than expected, that number dropped to $337,851 by Feb. 21.
Weinhold said that number still could drop even further to the point where the district won’t actually deficit-spend in 2018-19. The district is using this projection as the basis for its 2019-20 budget.
“We’re saying, June 30, of this year, we’re going to have $9.7 million in the bank,” he said. “We’re thinking we’re going to bring that $337,000 down to a zero. That’s our goal.”
For revenue, the district is feeling somewhat optimistic. After a strong assessed valuation return in 2018, he said the district is hopeful for good news from the county this year.
“We’re feeling pretty strongly about it,” he said.
Other revenue sources are equally hard to project, he said.
For expenses, included in the proposed 2019-20 budget is a 2 percent salary increase. Weinhold said the district also is preparing for no increase to its insurance costs.
The district recently agreed to seek bids on the open market for insurance. Weinhold said he’s hopeful that process results in no increase, or even some savings from insurance costs.
The numbers will be fine-tuned and tweaked in the next few weeks before the budget is officially voted on at the end of June.
Future Numbers
In addition to seeing how things are shaping up for next year, Weinhold wanted the board to take a look further down the road.
Weinhold said the five-year projection was something he’s seen from other districts. He said he gave it a try this year to provide a forecast for the future.
“It’s not perfect,” he said. “There’s so many unknowns out there.”
Weinhold admitted nailing down accurate numbers was nearly impossible because of the changing nature of revenue — namely assessed valuation and state funding. Basically, he said, the revenue side of the ledger was hard to pin down and could change in a major way in the next five years.
Assessed valuation was set at 2 percent for the next five years — that number could go up or down. Other revenue sources were left similar to what the district has experienced in years past and projected to not show any increase.
Expenses are something where the district has more control — at least slightly. With the exception of electric where the district has a set rate, it calculated a 3 percent increase in all bills.
“It’s hard to tell (the exact numbers), but we wanted to show an increase in our bills,” he said.
The long-range plan also included raises for staff and raises in the insurance rate. Weinhold said if the insurance can stabilize, the district would be in better shape.
“If we don’t do something with insurance, we projected a 10 percent increase,” he said. “That’s what we were getting the last few years. That’s an expense we’re going to keep getting if we don’t do something. It’s something you can’t really control, but you can by what we’re doing, which is shopping around.”
As a result of the unknown variables with revenue and aggressive projections on expenses, the projection showed the district dropping from $9.7 million in the general fund at the start of the 2019-20 school year to having under $4 million in the fund in five years.
“This is kind of worst case scenario,” Weinhold said.
The five-year plan is considered a work in progress. It’s on an Excel spreadsheet and can be tweaked easily. For example, he said if the insurance increase isn’t actually 10 percent, those numbers can be changed on the formula and the fund balances change.