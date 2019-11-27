The Union R-XI Board of Education hosted its first meeting in its new home last week.
Along with the rest of the district’s administration, the board has now officially relocated to 21 Progress Parkway. The facility, a building formerly owned by ADB Companies Inc., has been renovated and was ready to host the general public for the first time.
“I hope you enjoy our new home,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Wednesday night. “A lot of work went into making this happen.”
New signage was installed in front of the building and inside as part of the transition. In addition to a new look out front, the board’s new meeting room was one of the final pieces of the renovation work.
While the rest of the building was being set up, the meeting room was used as a storage space. The room had to be emptied in order to host a board meeting.
Earlier this month, the district’s administration staff began its move from Union High School to the new building. Superintendent Steve Weinhold said he wasn’t sure if the meeting room would be ready for the November board meeting.
As of last week, Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said the room was “full of all kinds of stuff.”
Mabe said crews spent the last few days working hard to empty the room and get it ready for the public. He joked the crews were behind on work orders because of the time spent getting the room ready.
Board members praised the new space and facility — and thanked the crews for their hard work. Weideman said he likes the new setup because he can see everyone’s face.
Mabe told The Missourian the meeting room is not quite finished. He said the district hopes to install carpet to help the acoustics.
New Facility
Administration staff located at Union High School began their move to the industrial park the first week of November. A total of nine offices were relocated.
The new district headquarters now house the administration, maintenance, technology and food service staffs.
“It’s going to be a great situation having everyone under the same roof,” Weinhold said.
The new building was purchased earlier this year. The former site of ADB Companies Inc., the facility was transformed over the summer in order to better suit the needs of the school district.
The district initially had planned to build a 9,000-square-foot maintenance facility near Clark-Vitt Elementary, but scrapped those plans to buy ADB’s building.
Site work for constructing a new facility was estimated to cost around $1.9 million. So instead, the district opted to spend $1.5 million to purchase the 22,000-square-foot building at 21 Progress Parkway. The district paid Integra Construction Inc., St. Charles, an additional $297,700 to renovate the facility.
At the time of the purchase, Mabe said it was an “amazing opportunity” for the district to be able to purchase the facility. Mabe raved about the amount of space and how the district could utilize all of the extra room.
The building has more than 20 offices — plenty of space for all the various department employees to have their own office, Mabe said.
As part of the sale, the district kept furniture and amenities. Several large TV monitors are spread throughout the building, including in the board meeting rooms. The board now has designated rooms for open session and closed session meetings.
Crews spent the summer renovating the building. Part of the renovation included the addition of a new refrigerator/freezer for the food services department. Other work included organizing and setting up the workspaces.
Mabe said the goal of the maintenance facility is to have everything on pallets. The plan is to build up and use forklifts to move things around easier.
With the staff leaving Union High School, Weinhold said the old offices will have a new use. He said the space will be used for storage, a locker room for sports officials and offices for outside resource staff who need space.