Filing for the Union R-XI Board of Education resumed Monday.
The filing window has been paused while the district has been on winter break. With students returning to class Monday, Jan. 6, candidates once again were able file to serve on the board.
Already four candidates have filed for the three open seats on the board. Incumbents Virgil L. Weideman, Amy K. Hall and Aaron P. Bockhorst all have signed up to stay on the board.
Newcomer Richard A. Morrow also filed meaning that for the first time since 2017, there will be a race for the Union R-XI Board of Education.
The last two board of education elections have been noncompetitive with two candidates filing for two open seats.
In 2017, Weideman, Hall and Bockhorst defeated Keith Ragsdale and Donald Schuttenberg to win spots on the board in the last competitive race.
School board members serve three-year terms. Filing remains open until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Filing can be done at the district office at 21 Progress Parkway. Regular filing can be done during normal business hours. The administrative office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Filing will not occur if the office is closed for inclement weather. On the final day of filing, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
School board candidates must be at least 24 years of age; a citizen of the U.S.; a resident taxpayer of the Union R-XI School District; and have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election or appointment date.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on place of residence. They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or admitted guilt to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Newly elected members are required by law to successfully complete 18.5 hours of orientation and training requirements within one year of the date of the election.
Board of Aldermen
Three weeks after filing opened, no candidates have filed to represent Ward 3 and Ward 4 on the Union Board of Aldermen.
So far only three candidates have filed to serve on the board — two of them vying for the Ward 1 seat.
Earlier this week, Don Covington filed to run in the April 7, municipal election. Ward 1 incumbent Robert “Bob” Schmuke declared his candidacy to keep his seat Tuesday, Dec. 17 — the opening day of filing.
Covington’s filing means Ward 1 voters will have a competitive race for the second straight year. Last year Brian Pickard defeated Jim Albrecht to earn a spot on the board.
The only other candidate who has filed in the city of Union is incumbent William “Bill” Isgriggs to represent Ward 2.
The final day for filing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
The four seats open on the board are currently held by Schmuke, Ward 1; Isgriggs, Ward 2; Paul Arand, Ward 3; and Vicki Jo Hooper, Ward 4.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.
Any interested candidates should file with the city clerk at city hall. City hall is located at 500 E. Locust St.
Filing can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.
According to city code, an alderman must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election. All aldermen must be a U.S. citizen and a Union resident for at least one year prior to the election.