ICS Construction Services, Inc. will construct the new Union R-XI School District elementary school.
The school board unanimously approved awarding the contract to ICS at a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 30. The St. Louis-based ICS was the low bidder for the work coming in at $13,862,000.
The bid included several alternate additions that could raise the price by as much as $2,270,300 if the board opts to move forward with all 11.
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the construction, recommended approval of some of the alternatives — building six additional classrooms, raising the roof in the media center, a wood floor in the gym, flooring upgrades and playground area preparation.
The total cost of the proposed alternates is $1,037,000.
Even with the alternates, the project was still well under Navigate’s estimates. In October Navigate projected the school would cost $21,598,893. The total project cost estimate, which includes more than just construction, was lowered to $18,071,142 after Wednesday’s meeting.
Low Bidder
ICS was the low bidder for the project and impressed school board members and district administrators.
The district interviewed several of the low bidders Friday, Jan. 25, and came away “impressed” with ICS, Superintendent Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said. He liked the company’s background and that they didn’t act like a big company.
“They really care about the job they do,” he said.
Dr. Steve Weinhold said ICS was well-prepared and had answers for every question asked. Weinhold pointed out ICS finished second in the bidding for the Beaufort Elementary project.
Board member Karen Tucker, who attended the interview process, said ICS was her top choice.
Cory Bextermueller, with Navigate, said ICS had “great” references from Fort Zumwalt, Wentzville and Parkway school districts.
Navigate also has worked with ICS on other projects.
The other bidders for the project were Demien, $14,082,000; Friese, $14,112,300; K&S, $14,323,000; and HOF, $14,395,000.
Project Background
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats.
In April, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements, including a new gym at Beaufort Elementary, additions to Union Middle School and a new maintenance building.
The biggest project is the new elementary school. Intended to address some overcrowding issues, the new school is expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year.
The new school, which does not have a name, will be located on district-owned land between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College. The school is planned to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed to fit up to 25 students.
Construction is expected to start soon. Navigate said the site is flat and ready to go.
Once some grading has begun, and the weather warms up, the district is planning on another groundbreaking ceremony.