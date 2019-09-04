The Union R-XI Board of Education approved new positions at the high school and middle school at its Aug. 27 board meeting.
The board approved hiring up to four new bus drivers to be used for driving students to extracurricular activities.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said there are more after-school activities in total compared to the school days in the year.
“Sometimes that stock pile of drivers is a lot smaller than we’d like to have,” he said.
Some teachers had been helping drive students to after-school activities.
The board also approved a new assistant cross country coach for the middle school. This after-school activity had a larger than average turnout compared to recent years.
“One coach cannot handle 32 middle school kids out running,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said. “So, was it in the budget? No. Can we afford it? Yes. We’ll put it in the budget and it’s going to be part-time position.”
The board also approved a new science olympiad sponsor at the high school. There is an after-school science olympiad sponsor at the middle school and students at the high school wanted the same after-school program.
“New students are interested in participating in it, but there hasn’t been anyone paid for it (at the high school),” Weinhold said. “So it’s hard to pay the middle school sponsor and not at the high school.”
Pay Rate Schedule
The board added new pay rates and a pay schedule for positions not previously approved on a pay schedule list from earlier this year.
“We do this in June, but we are adding some BTAP (beginning teacher assistance program) coaches to it. We’re trying to improve our beginning teachers,” Weinhold said.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Hayes has been working with the instructional coaches in this area.
“There’s money in his budget, but we didn’t put it on the list,” Weinhold said.
Helpful Programs
Eye Thrive, a mobile vision bus, will return to the district this year.
Director of human resources Justin Tarte said that the bus was at the district last year, but has a new name. The organization helped get 48 pairs of free eye glasses to students.
“We are looking to continue this commitment and they are scheduled to come here in March 2020,” Tarte said.
Also, East Central College will be teaming up with the elementary schools again.
“This is a neat collaboration between East Central and the local elementary schools,” Beaufort Elementary Principal Kendra Fennessey said. “It’s called America Reads. It’s one of its give-back programs where ECC pays its students to work in our schools.”
The program ran during the second semester last school year. The student-worker has to stay under 20 hours a week, and is paid an hourly rate by ECC.
The student-worker assists students who need a boost in reading.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.