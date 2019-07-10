The Union R-XI Board of Education approved many new business items at its June 26 monthly board meeting.
Two special education paraprofessional positions were approved. The positions haven’t been filled, but are needed because of more students entering the district.
A full-time Parents as Teachers position also was approved. The position is part of the early childhood school. According to the organization, Parents as Teachers promotes the optimal early development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers.
The board also approved the continuation of Mercy Sports Medicine working with the high school sports teams for health care during games and practices.
A lease with Lillian House, associated with St. Paul Lutheran Church, also was extended another year, with the district receiving $600 per month in rent.
The district also approved the handbooks for students, administrators, parents, employees, substitute teachers and volunteers.
Bids
A number of bids were sought for multiple services by the district.
The board approved Republic Services for trash removal and recycling. They made the only bid, for $1,894.38 per month.
MFA Oil was approved for propane. Again, they were the only bidder. Propane will cost $1.14 per gallon for 10,000 gallons.
N & N Termite and Pest Control, of Union, was the low bidder for pest control for the district. They were approved for $645 per month for 11 months for a total of $7,095.
For acoustic tiles for the Beaufort Elementary School construction project, the district sought bids. Golterman & Sabo won with $75,175, beating out the only other bid by over $20,000.
Chartwells will return as the food service provider for the 2019-20 school year, and the board approved the amended rates for meals. Last year, the district made a profit of $12,526. It was anticipated that going into the year, the district would lose over $13,000.
The maintenance department will receive two new vehicles, approved by the board. Both vehicles will be purchased from Laura Ford, of Sullivan, who had the low bid for each vehicle. The department will get a new Transit Connect XL van for $22,183. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on that vehicle is $27,315. The district also will purchase a new F-250SD XL truck for $34,150. The MSRP for that vehicle is $40,725.
The district’s technology will be getting an upgrade with the purchase of 850 new Dell Chromebook 11 31000 devices. CDW·G won the bid with a total of $190,774. The Chromebooks total $192.50 per device, but the purchase also required a software license and a sleeve to keep it clean.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Union High School.